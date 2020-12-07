After much speculation and rumours surfacing online, Varun Dhawan has finally confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor was shooting for Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh when the actor contracted the virus alongside Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta. The actor took to social media to confirm the news and posted a picture of himself catching up with his friends. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to Play a Happily Married Couple in their Next; First Look Out Now.

Varun decided to isolate himself in Chandigarh itself rather than flying to Mumbai. He is staying back with his director Raj Mehta as both of them practise quarantine in different hotel rooms. Varun made sure he makes the most of his free time and got on a call with his friends. Sharing the snap on social media, Varun said that despite taking all necessary precautions, he got infected by the virus.

Varun penned a message for his fans in the caption and thanked them for all the wishes. He also added that all precautions were taken by the production on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo but still, 'nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19'. He asked everyone to be extra careful as he believes that he could have been more aware and cautious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to quash the rumours that he had also tested positive for coronavirus. "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Kapoor had tweeted. He was spotted in a casual avatar at the airport as he returned to town. A source close to the development also told PTI that lead actress Kiara Advani had also tested negative for the virus. Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul have also reportedly contracted the virus. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Co-Star Maniesh Paul Also Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, another anticipated project in Varun's kitty is Coolie No. 1. The film will see Varun romance Sara Ali Khan as he essays a double role in it. Directed by David Dhawan, the film's just-released song "Teri Bhabhi" and trailer are getting a positive response from the audience. The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).