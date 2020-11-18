Varun Dhawan returns to the Dharma camp with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a family dramedy that also stars Kiara Advani as his lead heroine. After the disaster that Kalank was, the actor became extremely wary about his movie choices and was rumoured to have many scripts. The same was touted to be a major reason why he exited Shashank Khaitaan's next, Mr Lele. So this assures us that Jug Jugg Jeeyo will either be a total 'masala' entertainer or will have something unique to offer. Either way, we are excited about it! Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar's Next With Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Goes On Floors (View Tweet).

Dharma Productions' Twitter handle unveiled Varun and Kiara's first look from the movie and it's all thing happy and glamorous. Going by their tweet, the actors play a happily married couple in their next. The film also stars veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles and their inclusion has taken our excitement a notch higher. The shooting is currently underway in Chandigarh and the film is being directed by Good Newwz director, Raj Mehta.

Check Out their First Look

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also mark the Bollywood debut of famous YouTuber, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane. Speaking about her debut, Prajakta in her earlier interaction had shared her excitement by saying, "I am so happy, thrilled and also nervous to begin working on the film. But mostly I feel grateful for this journey I am on. While I can't talk more about the film, I must say that I could not have dreamt of working with such accomplished actors in my very first film and so this is the best debut that I could have hoped for." The film is slated for a 2021 release.

