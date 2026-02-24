Mumbai, February 24: Washington University (WashU) in St. Louis issued an emergency "all-clear" message on Tuesday afternoon, February 24, following a campus-wide lockdown sparked by reports of an armed person near the Danforth Campus. The university’s emergency alert system, WashU Alerts, initially instructed students, faculty, and staff to shelter in place and secure all doors as law enforcement searched the area for a suspect reportedly carrying a firearm.

Emergency Response and Lockdown

The incident began shortly after 1:00 PM when the university received reports of an armed individual in the vicinity of Skinker Boulevard and Forsyth Boulevard, a high-traffic intersection bordering the east end of the campus. In accordance with safety protocols, the university dispatched immediate alerts via text, email, and public address systems. ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ Spikes as US Deploys Military Aircraft Toward Middle East Over Iran Crisis.

During the lockdown, campus activities were halted, and students in several academic buildings reported barricading doors and moving away from windows. Local police departments, including the St. Louis Metropolitan Police and Washington University Police, established a perimeter to sweep the surrounding blocks and nearby MetroLink stations.

Law Enforcement Findings

According to police reports, the search focused on a specific individual described by witnesses. Shortly after 1:45 PM, law enforcement located a person matching the description. After a brief investigation, authorities determined that the individual was not an active threat to the campus community. While the university has not released the specific details regarding whether a weapon was recovered or if an arrest was made, the "all-clear" was issued at approximately 2:00 PM. All campus operations, including afternoon classes and shuttle services, have since returned to their normal schedules.

Campus Safety and Support

In the wake of the alert, Washington University officials emphasised the importance of the "Run, Hide, Fight" protocol that guided the community's response. University administrators noted that the quick reporting of the suspicious activity allowed for a rapid police deployment. The university’s Counselling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the Office of Student Affairs have announced that additional resources will be available for students and staff impacted by the stress of the lockdown. Pennsylvania Shocker: Man Grooms 13-Year-Old Girl To Engage in Self-Harm Online, Lures Her To Motel for S*x; Arrested.

Context of Local Safety Concerns

The Danforth Campus, situated between St. Louis City and St. Louis County, frequently coordinates with regional law enforcement due to its proximity to Forest Park and public transit hubs. Tuesday’s alert follows a period of heightened awareness regarding campus security in the St. Louis metropolitan area. University officials stated they will conduct a routine after-action review of the emergency alert system and the response time to ensure protocols remain effective for future incidents.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).