Vikrant Massey needs no introduction! Some may call it luck, but we say it’s pure hardwork that has paid off for the actor. From television to Bollywood, Massey’s professional journey had its ups and downs, but here he is shinning bright in the biz. Be it impressing everyone with his acting chops in TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom to playing leading hero in Hindi films, he has certainly come a long way career-wise. However, did you know that he has offered his first acting break outside washroom? Yes, we are serious. Gaslight Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh & Vikrant Massey-Starrer Is An Engaging Slow-Burn Mystery That Lacks the Bite! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In an interview with Mashable India, while speaking to host Siddharth Aalambayan, Vikrant revealed how he got his first acting job. "I was standing in the queue of the washroom and this woman approached me," he said. She asked, ‘"Will you act?' That’s not it, as he also talked about how much he got paid for the project per month. Vikrant Massey Gets Married to Sheetal Thakur in an Intimate Ceremony; Picture of Bride and Groom Goes Viral!

Watch Vikrant Massey's Full Interview Below:

He added, “I spoke to them and they asked me to come to their office. When I went, they said I will get paid Rs 6000 per episode, and I will shoot 4 episodes in a month so I immediately calculated R 24,000. I said alright. I always wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job.” Woah!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant last release was Gaslight co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

