Vikrant Massey and fiancé Sheetal Thakur are finally man and wife. As the couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony on February 18. Even though the duo are yet to share their wedding pics on social media, a viral click from their shaadi has leaked online. In the photo, Sheetal can be seen donning a red lehenga, whereas Vikrant could be seen in a sherwani paired with a pink turban. Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Couple Dance to ‘Desi Girl’ in This Viral Video From Their Haldi Ceremony!

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur:

