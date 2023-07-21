Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was allegedly duped of Rs 1.55 crore by three persons who asked him to invest in an event and film production firm promising good returns but used the money for themselves, police said on Friday. Vivek Oberoi Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak At UK-India Week 2023, Pens Heartwarming Note (View Pic).

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the actor’s chartered accountant filed a complaint against the trio in the MIDC police station in Andheri east, an official said.

