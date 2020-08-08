World just celebrated the 'Breastfeeding Week' of the year 2020. The week is celebrated across 120 countries around the world from August 1-7, every year. The initiative was started by y WABA, WHO and UNICEF, in order to promote the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. It also emphasizes on the fact that breastfeeding is necessary in the first six months of the baby's life. While many have been sharing the posts related to it online now, actress Kalki Koechlin joined the bandwagon recently. World Breastfeeding Week 2020: From Chrissy Teigen to Ashley Graham, Celebs That Talked Openly About Breastfeeding.

The new mommy enthusiastically shared the picture of herself and her baby girl Sappho. With this super adorable picture, she wrote, "6 months of exclusive breastfeeding today! Phew *brow wipe* Happy breastfeeding week to all those who've trudged through this rough and beautiful road #breastfeedingweek #breastfeedingmom #bondingtime #24sevenmilkbar #hanginther." Check out the amazing snap below.

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram Post

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their daughter Sappho on 7 February, 2020. She has been posting about her pregnancy journey through her inspirational Instagram posts. She chose for a water birth ritual for her first pregnancy and also shared the process and her thoughts on it. Since Sappho's birth, she has been treating her fans with cutesy images of her occasionally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).