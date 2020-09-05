Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's adorable munchkin celebrates his second birthday today and we wish him tons of happiness and all the kisses in this world. Bollywood's most-adored couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy on September 5, 2018, just days before Mira Rajput's birthday. She had quite a wonderful celebration that year and Zain's arrival obviously made it a lot special. Shahid's little munchkin is a cutie patootie whose Instagram pictures often make our day. He's mommy's darling boy but enjoys all the pampering from his daddy dearest. Mira Rajput’s Pic With Son Zain Kapoor Is Adorable, but Those Tic Tac Hair Clips on the Toddler Is Making Netizens Go, Gaga.

Zain's elder sister, Misha recently celebrated her fourth birthday in August this year and while their parents didn't share any pictures from the celebration, we assure you, it was a very sweet event. Mira had earlier taken to her Instagram account to share BTS pictures from the preparation and her love for DIY designs became evident from it. Zain's first birthday celebration was a starry event with Mira and Shahid throwing a grand bash. It was a joint birthday party to celebrate Misha and Zain's special days considering their dates are very close to each other. The invitation was extended to all the little munchkins of the industry and the pictures from which went viral immediately. Mira Rajput Kapoor on Breastfeeding Zain: ‘It Is the Greatest Gift You Can Give to Your Baby’.

As Zain gets ready to enjoy his birthday, we take a look at some of his adorable pictures from Mira and Shahid's Instagram accounts. Keep scrolling.

Zain With Misha and Mira

View this post on Instagram Happiest A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:07am PST

Such a Happy Kid

The Innocence in his Eyes

View this post on Instagram “You’ve got this Mama” 🌈 #babybear #zizou A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:42am PDT

With His Big Sissy

Beach Outing with Big Sister

Chubby Cheeks

View this post on Instagram Mom stay cool stay cool A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on May 5, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

Learning to Crawl

Earlier, the Kapoor family was observing their lockdown at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab. Since Mira's family owns a farmhouse there, the couple decided to spend their quarantine time away from their Mumbai residence. Though it's unclear if they extended their stay or have returned to the bay already.

