Zee Cine Awards 2020: Govinda Responds to Ranveer Singh’s Tribute For Him, Calls Him a ‘Superstar’

Ranveer Singh’s Tribute to Govinda (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After being praised by actor Ranveer Singh at a popular award function, Govinda is totally touched by the former's gesture. Taking to his Instagram stories, Govinda posted a video and called Ranveer a "superstar". "I met you (at an award show) and I saw your dance and was moved with the amount of respect you showered upon me. I don't have the words to praise you as a human being and actor either. Thank you so much for the respect and I pray to God that you become the next superstar of this industry. Zee Cine Awards 2020: Bollywood Celebs Rock the Party Despite Coronavirus Scare.

"I have said this earlier and I can see you shaping up to be the superstar of India through your films. I feel very good to see you shine and rise higher and higher. May God bless you and all the best," Govinda said. Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony (View Pics)

During his performance at the gala, Ranveer took out a moment to thank Govinda for being his inspiration. He said that Govinda was the reason he decided to become an actor.