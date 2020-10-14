Zoya Akhtar is a filmmaker whose every movie creates a sense of excitement. Even though she is merely four movies old, major stars want to work with her. Why, her debut film - Luck By Chance - had nearly half the industry, either in main roles or in cameos. Sure, it does help being the daughter of the acclaimed lyricist Javed Akhtar and the sibling of Farhan, already an established filmmaker by them. But now that we have seen four movies of hers, it is not difficult to say that Zoya is a fine director, perhaps one of the best in the industry right now. Zoya Akhtar Birthday Special: From Luck by Chance to Gully Boy, Ranking All the Films She Directed From Worst to Best.

Not all films of hers were hits at the box office. Out of the four films that she made, only Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy were hits. However, Luck By Chance and Dil Dhadakne Do have earned appreciation over the years. What people love about her films is how beautifully she crafts scenes that show interpersonal relationships. It also helps that these movies have some amazing lines, most of them coming from the penmanship of Javed Akhtar, and sometimes by her brother. Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar Cannot Keep Calm After Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020!

On the occasion of her 48th birthday, we choose 11 dialogues from her films that come across as some lovely life-lessons.

Farhan Akhtar in Luck By Chance

Anushka Sharma in Dil Dhadakne Do

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

Dog (Voiced by Aamir Khan) in Dil Dhadakne Do

Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do

Farhan Akhtar in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Shah Rukh Khan in Luck By Chance

Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

We wish the supremely talented Zoya Akhtar Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and expect her to make more beautiful films, that have even more beautiful lines!

