Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar Cannot Keep Calm After Gully Boy Wins Big at Filmfare Awards 2020!

The 65th Amazon Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 was a starry night! Pics from this gala are all over the internet. The leading celebs of Bollywood came under one roof for this mega event that took place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. This was the first time ever that a Filmfare Award ceremony was held outside Mumbai. First of all, heartiest congratulations to all those who won big at the Filmfare Awards 2020. The top honours have been bagged by Gully Boy and team. The film clocked one year on February 14 and the following day, it has swept some of the biggest awards. Filmfare Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Gully Boy Grabs Maximum Trophies; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu Get Acting Honours.

The Best Film award has been bagged by Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar has been honoured as the Best Director for Gully Boy and the film’s lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, have won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Well, who wouldn’t be jumping joy after taking home the prestigious trophy? Well, Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar’s reaction (in the picture shared below) show how ecstatic the two are after winning big at the Filmfare Awards 2020. Ranveer shared a screenshot of the video call he was having with Zoya Akhtar, which he captioned as, “Look at that face !!! @zoieakhtar #gullyboy”. Gully Boy at Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Film Just Created History by Beating Amitabh Bachchan’s Black, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ.

Look at that face !!! @zoieakhtar #gullyboy

Even Ranveer Singh’s ladylove, Deepika Padukone has extended her heartfelt wishes to the team. She dropped a comment on the picture that read, “HISTORIC! Love You Both!” Gully Boy has won in various other categories as well. We are sure, the team is going to have some big time celebration once they’re back in town!