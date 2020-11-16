People's Choice Awards 2020 took place on Monday and fans are quite glad about their favourite brands and celebrities' win. Also, the biggest winners were BTS. They took home The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7. This comes amid their highly-awaited upcoming album BE. After accepting the award, The Group of 2020, share a video of their acceptance speech virtually from Seoul in South Korea. The videos of the speech have gone viral with fans sharing it. Meanwhile, congratulations also poured in for the boy band on social media paltforms. People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life, Disney’s Mulan and More.

They have seen wear Life Goes On (BE's lead single title) tees while Jungkook and J-Hope paired it with black jackets. Kookie started, "Thank you People's Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title," as Jimin acknowledged, "I know it's been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too." RM added, "We didn't stay idle and focused on what we could do the best, which is music." Meanwhile, V said, "We realised that (as long as) we have our music, our life goes on."

BTS People's Choice Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech:

Congratulations!

Congratulations Becky G on winning The Latin Artist of 2020 on The Peoples Choice Awards from Army!! 💜🥳🥂🍾 @iambeckyg @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/M0BIOGe9ts — ᴮᴱJess⁷🍂 (@JLaurel608) November 16, 2020

When You Win So Many Awards!

BTS WON BEST GROUP AT THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/bxVPxAEOCC — M ★彡⁷ ᴮᴱ (@agalaxyofstars) November 16, 2020

They Won Really Big Time!

Heute Nacht fanden die "Peoples Choice Awards 2020" statt. BTS haben 4 Preise gewonnen! - The Group of 2020 - The Song of 2020 "Dynamite" - The Album of 2020 "Map of The Soul: 7" - The Music Video of 2020 "Dynamite" 🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳 [ #BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt ] pic.twitter.com/goN1tX1Grb — BTS Base Austria (@Bangtan_Austria) November 16, 2020

Fans Are Elated!

Congratulations 👏🎉🎊 @BTS_twt for sweeping 4 awards at the latest E! Peoples Choice Awards Best Group of 2020 Best Music Video of 2020 Best Song of 2020 Best Album of 2020#PeopleChoiceAwards #PCAs2020 #BTS pic.twitter.com/nivtzNyEQg — DhoBe⁷ BTS is my medicine! (@minztae12) November 16, 2020

Praises From All Quarters!

[📢] O BTS Venceu As 4 Categorias Que Foram Indicados No Peoples Choice Awards 2020 (#PCAs ) The Group of 2020 -- BTS 🏆 The Album of 2020 -- DYNAMITE 🏆 The Song of 2020 -- MOTS 🏆 The Music Video of 2020 -- DYNAMITE 🏆 Parabéns Ao BTS (@BTS_twt ) e as Armys 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aZ2Xu3W8lD — K- Popzando (@Kpop_Kpopzando) November 16, 2020

Jin added saying, "We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year." Hobi then said, "And we hope our music can keep you going and living on." Concluding the video, the members thanked everyone again as The Golden Maknae did a namaste. Yoongi is currently recovering post a successful shoulder surgery on November 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).