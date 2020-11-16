People's Choice Awards 2020 took place on Monday and fans are quite glad about their favourite brands and celebrities' win. Also, the biggest winners were BTS. They took home The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7. This comes amid their highly-awaited upcoming album BE. After accepting the award, The Group of 2020, share a video of their acceptance speech virtually from Seoul in South Korea. The videos of the speech have gone viral with fans sharing it. Meanwhile, congratulations also poured in for the boy band on social media paltforms. People’s Choice Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life, Disney’s Mulan and More.

They have seen wear Life Goes On (BE's lead single title) tees while Jungkook and J-Hope paired it with black jackets. Kookie started, "Thank you People's Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title," as Jimin acknowledged, "I know it's been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too." RM added, "We didn't stay idle and focused on what we could do the best, which is music." Meanwhile, V said, "We realised that (as long as) we have our music, our life goes on."

BTS People's Choice Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech:

Congratulations!

When You Win So Many Awards!

They Won Really Big Time!

Fans Are Elated!

Praises From All Quarters!

Jin added saying, "We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year." Hobi then said, "And we hope our music can keep you going and living on." Concluding the video, the members thanked everyone again as The Golden Maknae did a namaste. Yoongi is currently recovering post a successful shoulder surgery on November 3.

