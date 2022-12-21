After the party anthem of the year, “Besharam Rang,” get ready for the second song of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” The Badshah of Bollywood announced the premier time of the song release on his official Twitter handle. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” song will be released on December 22 at 11 am IST. They have already begun the countdown on YRF's official YouTube channel. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” will be sung by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, and Vishal and Sheykhar who has also composed the music for the movie. You can catch "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song live stream online below.

Watch Video: Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)