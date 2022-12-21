“Besharam Rang” fever has gripped the nation, and how! You could love or hate this peppy, snazzy, uber-cool song, but can you ignore its hype? The answer is a big fat NO. So, it is time to enjoy the saxophone version of “Besharam Rang.” Indian singer and music composer Raghav Sachar tweeted a pleasant video playing the tune of “Besharam Rang” on saxophone. The first song of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, “Besharam Rang” was released on December 12 and has taken the country by storm. Fans and supporters are loving it, but detractors are calling it ‘offensive.’ But it has not stopped the song from becoming the ‘party anthem of the year.’ Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song Live Stream Online: When and How To Watch Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Song by Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar.

Watch Video of Raghav Sachar Playing 'Besharam Rang' Song on Saxophone!

This new amazing song by my dear friends @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani has been the centre of attention and I just couldn't stop myself from bringing my #Saxophone in the mix.@shilparao11@iamsrk@deepikapadukone @AutotuneStudio pic.twitter.com/tyGgKxBXBc — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) December 21, 2022

Watch Video of 'Besharam Rang' Song From Pathaan Movie

