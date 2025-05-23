Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who impressed fans earlier with her traditional Banarasi sari look, returned in a bold, black couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta on Thursday. Cannes 2025: In the Wake of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns With ‘Sindoor’ in Hair and Ivory Saree (Pics and Video).

Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black. Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aishwarya Rai Wins Hearts As She Wears Cape Featuring Bhagvad Gita Shloka at Cannes 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Take a look Aish was also joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who looked beautiful in a black outfit. In videos that are going viral on social media, Aaradhya can be seen holding her mother's hand as they stepped out together. Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Down in France Along With Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for 78th Edition of Film Festival (Watch Video).

On Wednesday, Aishwarya walked the iconic red carpet, channelling her inner desi bahu with a Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree and 'sindoor.' Her look reminded many of her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002, as back then, she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan in a traditional yellow saree. The year 2003 also saw Aishwarya bringing the grace of six yards to the international stage.