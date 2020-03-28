Chrissy's Court Trailer: All Rise for Chrissy Teigen as She Becomes the Judge for This Fun Looking Show (Watch Video)

Chrissy Teigen (Photo Credits: YouTube)

"I am fully naked underneath," Chrissy Teigen says while pointing out to her black robe, snazzed up with huge blingy jewellery. "I think its the hardest part about being a judge. It's so hot." The fan-loved model is turning into a judge for her court-show, Chrissy's Court. You know Judge Judy but with a lot more sass and millennial humour, we guess. The model will be hearing out cases like family feuds, friendship fallout, breakups, and she will be ruling judgements. COVID-19 Pandemic: John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Finding It Difficult to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine.

The first trailer of the upcoming reality cour show, Chrissy's Court, has dropped on the internet. It looks so much fun. The show will make its premiere on April 6. But, God, we can really use an early release of the show in the current time, as we all are locked away in our homes.

To launch the trailer of the show, Chrissy settled up debates between her fans on the show. For instance, one user asked who should make the first move, when two soul mates are not talking. Chrissy replied, "You, now. Life is too short for games."

Check Out The Trailer Here:

The show will also feature her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, aka Pepper, who will serve as the bailiff, attempting to maintain order in the courtroom. We are totally rooting for John Legend, Chrissy's husband, to turn up in one of the episodes. As a guest. Not as a complainant or defendant. Chrissy Teigen Got Boob Job Done When She Was 20! Here's How She Got 'Scr*wed' and 'Wants Them Out Now'.

The episodes of Chrissy's Court will be really short, about 10 minutes long, as per the reports. The latest promo proudly says that the "The judgements are legally binding." We are looking forward to it.