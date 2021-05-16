Cole Moscatel was spotted out with his wife (Kelsea Moscatel) in Brentwood on Friday afternoon. Cole was seen wearing Blood Brother’s Streetwear and Saint Laurent sneakers. Kelsea was seen wearing Skims loungewear with Balenciaga sock shoes.

Sources close to the couple tell us they were filming Season 2 of their Reality Show called THE MOSCATELS. We were told that there will be many celebrity guests appearances on Season 2 of the show from Larsa Pippen former Kardashian friend to Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset.

THE MOSCATELS Season 2 is set to release mid-June.