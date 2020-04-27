Katy Perry Dresses Up as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitiser to Promote At-Home Episodes of American Idol (View Pics)

Katy Perry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a follower of Katy Perry, by now you probably know how the songstress loves dressing up and more often than not, making dramatic appearances. Be it the MET gala or not, Katy makes sure to surprise everyone with her style and the quarantine hasn't pulled down her spirits to continue to do so. On Sunday, April 26, the “Firework” singer took to Instagram to promote the new remotely-filmed episodes of American Idol and shocked everyone with her getup. Katy was seen dressed as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer considering the COVID-19 crisis. Katy Perry to Name Her Daughter After Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

It seems Perry was all dressed up for a PSA where she spoke about following hygiene to keep coronavirus at bay. In a video, the singer said, “Oh hey. Katy Perry here, reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all new, like never before episode of American Idol, tonight." Sharing a few more pictures, Katy wrote, "Welcome to my home studio! WESTCOAST! It’s your turn for #AmericanIdol! And don’t forget to VOTE for who you want in your TOP 10 before 9am ET tomorrow."It’s a Girl! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reveal Their Baby’s Gender (View Pic).

Katy has been an American Idol judge since 2018 and judges alongside industry legend Lionel Richie and Country singer Luke Bryan. The singer is also currently pregnant with her first child with beau Orlando Bloom. The singer announced the big news in early March with a special music video titled "Never Worn White" in which she cradled her baby bump.