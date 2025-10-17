Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner! This year, it falls on Monday (October 20), followed by the Lakshmi Puja on Tuesday (October 21). With a long weekend ahead, there’s plenty to look forward to - especially for cienphiles. This festive season, OTT platforms are bringing an exciting lineup of new releases packed with drama, action and suspense across all major languages. Diwali 2025 Movie and OTT Releases This Week: Exciting Films Like ‘Culpa Nuestra', 'How To Train Your Dragon’, 'Final Destination Bloodlines', 'Santosh' – What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5.

From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Sony LIV and JioHotstar, several OTT giants are set to release exciting content digitally for the upcoming Diwali weekend. The OTT release from October 17 to 26 includes movies and shows like Baaghi 4, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, among others. Read on to discover the most-awaited OTT release this Diwali!

Movies and Web Shows To Watch on OTT This Diwali

Here is the list, including some of the highly anticipated movies and shows releasing across different OTT platforms this Diwali!

‘Baaghi 4’ - Amazon Prime Video

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhi, was released in the theatres on September 5, 2025. The movie is directed by A Harsha and follows the story of Ronnie (Tiger Shroff), who survives a devastating train accident and spirals into self-destructive behaviour. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist. Viewers need to rent the film or wait until the platform makes it available for all subscribers.

‘Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas’ - ZEE5

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, directed by Aditya Sher, is a crime thriller film starring Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar and Ayesh Kaduskar in lead roles. The movie follows the story of a police officer who investigates the disappearance of young women. However, his investigation leads him to a series of cases with a similar pattern. Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas was made available for streaming on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

‘Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali’ - ZEE5 (Malayalam)

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, a Malayalam film starring Asif Ali in the lead role, made its digital debut four months after its theatrical release on June 6, 2025. The movie, also starring Sreeja Das, Shreya Rukmini and Sidharth Bharathan, among others, follows the story of a temporary government worker, Sahadeva,n who is caught up in legal trouble after the love of his life falsely accuses him of domestic assault and intimidation in the name of dowry. Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali was made available for streaming on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

‘Madam Sengupta’ – ZEE5 (Bengali)

Madam Sengupta, the Bengali action thriller directed by Sayantan Ghosh released in the theatres on July 4, 2025. The movie stars Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose and Kaushik Bose in the lead roles. Madam Sengupta follows the story of a cartoonist who investigates her daughter's death and uncovers a series of past murders related to her estranged ex-husband. The film arrived on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

‘Good News’ - Netflix (Korean)

Good News is a Korean disaster black comedy film written and directed by Byun Sun Hyun, which follows a group of government officials who go on a secret mission to rescue the passengers on a hijacked plane. It stars Sul Kyung Gu, Hong Kyung and Ryoo Seung Bum in the lead roles. Good News was made available for streaming on Netflix on October 17, 2025.

‘Pitch To Get Ritch’ - JioHotstar

Filmmaker Karan Johar is bringing a new show that promises to be one of its kind in the Indian reality TV scene. The show will feature Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora as judges, with entrepreneurs like Dhruv Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar as the investors. Pitch to Get Rich will premiere on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025.

‘Elumale’ - ZEE5 (Kannada)

Elumale is a Kannada romantic thriller film directed by Punit Rangaswamy. It stars Raanna, Priyaanka Achar, Jagapathi Babu and Kishore Kumar G in the lead roles. The movie was made available for streaming on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.

‘Kishkindhapuri’ – ZEE5 (Telugu)

Kishkindhapuri is a Telugu horror film starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The movie follows a group of guests who visit an old radio station for ghost hunting. The supernatural thriller impressed audiences with its eerie scenes and twists. If you missed watching the film in the theatres, the movie was made available for streaming on ZEE5 today (October 17). Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thamma’, Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’, Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’ and More – Check Out All Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres.

‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ - JioHotstar (Malayalam)

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan, delivered the biggest hit of Malayalam cinema in 2025 with Lokah Chapetr 1: Chandra. The Malayalam language fantasy adventure film directed by Dominic Arun was released in the theatres on August 28, is nearing the INR 300 crore mark globally. While the official release date of Lokah has not been announced by the makers, JioHotstar announced that the movie will be arriving soon on their platform. Reports suggest that the movie will be made available for streaming on October 26, 2025. ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ Movie Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan Powers Malayalam Cinema’s First Female Superhero Film With Naslen’s Solid Support (LatestLY Exclusive).

Whether you’re looking for a high-voltage action film, a fantasy thriller or a family drama, this Diwali weekend's movie and show lineup has something for everyone and there’s no shortage of entertainment. This festive season promises to be brighter than ever, and cinephiles surely have a lot to look forward to!

