The anticipation of new shows and movies is so contagious around the holidays, and with the beginning of the New Year, there are so many things to catch up on! If you haven’t had a chance to watch these things last year, put them on your bucket list for this year – for 2024, we’re focusing solely on musicals!

1. Matilda the Musical

A Still From Matilda the Musical

After 10 years of thrilling audiences of all ages, Matilda the Musical - which is based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl - has amassed over a hundred worldwide accolades! This musical tells the story of Matilda, who is a little girl whose imagination runs wild, despite her problematic home circumstances.

Trapped in a family that doesn’t understand her imaginative spark, this musical features memorable songs and some energetic dance numbers. Matilda makes friends and feels supported by Miss Honey and her fellow students at school, and it is the perfect story of defiance and victory! Though Matilda endures relentless abuse at the hands of the cruel school principal, she is able to rise up to defend herself and her fellow students!

2. Hamilton

A Still From Hamilton

If you haven’t seen this musical yet, what have you been doing? Alexander Hamilton – for those who don’t know - is the Founding Father of the United States – and this musical explores his origin story. The plot follows him as he goes from being a Caribbean orphan to becoming a revolutionary war advisor to none other than George Washington! Lin-Manuel Miranda, who became famous with the 2015 Broadway debut of Hamilton, subtly highlights Hamilton’s intelligence in his portrayal of the nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The musical has a fantastic score that goes along with its action, love, and plot, so you’re in for a treat!

3. Wicked

A Still From Wicked

Of course you’re familiar with the famous wizard of Oz, but how well-versed are you on the story of the Wicked Witch?

If your answer is ‘not much’ then strap in, because this delightful musical tells the story from a whole new angle. It explores the odd and yet deep bond between the Good Witch, Glinda, and the Wicked Witch, Elphaba. With spectacular costumes and music that will make you love this updated version even more, you’ll soon be singing ‘Popular’ long after the curtains are drawn.

4. SIX

A Still From SIX the Musical

This daring and contemporary rendition of the infamous rhyme about Henry the VIII’s six wives - which goes as ‘divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived’ - is familiar to most, if not all. In an effort to recover and reclaim their narratives and stories, this musical establishes who endured the most suffering at the hands of Henry VIII!

The six wives, who are now introduced as pop singers, sing about their lives and dreams. This exciting and incredibly astute theatrical show will teach you about the history of the United Kingdom, and we promise that you simply wouldn’t look away!

5. Phantom of the Opera

A Still From Phantom of the Opera

A masked genius with a talent for music resides beneath the Paris Opera House. But everything changes when he becomes captivated by Christine, who is a young vocalist with extraordinary talent. He starts to follow the performers around, and develops strong feelings for her, but when Christine’s former flame returns to her, he becomes envious and angry! The opulence of traditional opera has an undeniable influence on this musical, which uses extravagant songs to accentuate the story’s dramatic moments.

In Conclusion

And that wraps up our list of the top 5 musicals that we feel need to be watched by you, before you start anything else! Since all of these musicals encompass various genres, we know that there will at least be one or two among this list that you’ll love!

So, which musical will you start with? Whatever you pick, we know that you’re in for a treat so grab your popcorn and get comfy!

