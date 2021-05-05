The K-Pop megastars - RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS have been creating some amazing music for the fans. The Bangtan Boys have always managed to make the headlines, with their change in looks, brand engagements, adorable messages for the fandom called The ARMY, their emotional revelation or the upbeat songs. The K-Pop boy band recently announced its second English-Language single—Butter, and their fans are eagerly waiting for BTS to create history with this song once again. BTS Army is Upset At MAMA 2020 Show After Band Member Jin Left Out of K-Pop Poster, Trend 'BTS is 7' in His Support.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have never shied away from making records. The band’s history is proof! From bagging prestigious nominations to breaking Youtube records, the band has done it all. We look back at 5 moments when BTS created history in the past. Take a look:

First K-Pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award

BTS became the first Korean band to be ever nominated for a Grammy. Their song Love Yourself: Tear received a nomination in the Best Recording Package category in 2018. They also became the first Korean act to present an award when they handed the Best R&B Album trophy to H.E.R.

Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours

While many of BTS' songs have broken Youtube records, Dynamite's video recently became the most viewed video. Earlier, their music video. IDOL also had set the Guinness World Record for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours. It garnered 45 million views in a single day. BTS Song 'Dynamite' Crosses 600 Million Views on YouTube, K-Pop Band Sets Another Record With Their Latest Single.

Most viewers for a music concert Livestream

When BTS were forced to cancel their world tour last year because of the pandemic, the boy band decided to a live stream concert. ‘Bang Bang Con: The Live’ was a one-off online concert streamed live from Seoul, South Korea, in June. They created history by having the number of most viewers for a music concert live stream. A whopping 756,000 fans tuned in to watch the performance.

First K-Pop group with a Top 5 single on the Billboard Hot 100

BTS released their Map of the Soul: 7 album last year. The single ON from the album earned the boy band their highest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It reached number 4, making them the first K-Pop group to break the top 5. BTS’ ‘Butter’ to Be Released in May! K-Pop Boy Band’s Second English-Language Single Announcement Is Melting ARMY's Collective Hearts, Here’s What Fans Should Know.

First Korean act to receive a Platinum Certification from the RIAA

BTS’ 2018 album, Love Yourself: Answer, became the first-ever platinum-selling South Korean album in the US. Recording Industry Association of America had previously named BTS as the first South Korean album to be certified gold. The band has also received a gold certification for Map of the Soul: Persona, whilst their tracks like IDOL, Boy with Luv, and MIC Drop, as well as gold for DNA, and Fake Love got platinum certifications.

BTS truly is one successful band that is growing big day by day. Their fandom is quite massive, and the ARMY loves to see the boy band smash records. We hope to see BTS bloom more and more in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).