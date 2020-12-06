The Mnet Asian Music Awards or MAMA 2020 are currently underway. It is Asia’s largest music award show and one of the biggest international music events of the year for the K-pop genre. In its 22nd version this time, the ceremony is being held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of all K-pop bands BTS, Seventeen, Got7 and Blackpink have tuned in as awards are being announced for their favourite artists. Although BTS, the seven-member boy band has secured six awards until now, the die-hard Army is not too happy. It so happened, during the show, a poster featuring all K-pop bands, the BTS band poster showed just 6 members excluding Jin. So fans took to social media to trend 'BTS is 7' and express disappointment about missing out Jin from the poster. Some edited and added his photo in his support. BTS is 7 is the top trends in India this evening.

Among the awards secured by the Bangtan boys is the ‘Best Dance Performance Male Group’ award for their hit song, Dynamite. Other honours bagged by them include Best Male Group award, Best Producer of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Best Music Video for Dynamite, Worldwide Fans’ Choice. The group also won big at the MMA Awards last night. But while celebrating these wins, fans did notice an important detail missing from the MAMA stage. The band member Jin was excluded from their poster. Soon, BTS Army got together to address it and stormed on Twitter. 'BTS is 7' tweets have taken over the social media platform. During the band's performance they made a hologram for their missing member, which made fans emotional.

Check Tweets on 'BTS is 7':

Fix This

BTS IS 7. We kindly request you to include seokjin in the picture. Plz fix this. pic.twitter.com/n04hVgfxe4 — Anpanman_x_Avengers (@Anpangers) December 6, 2020

Did it For You

Since Jin wasn’t included, we decided to do it for you 😊 BTS is 7 pic.twitter.com/9rQTgcYgrz — ᴮᴱ My Galaxy RM⁷ (@MyGalaxyRM) December 6, 2020

Each Member is Special

'' BTS is 7 '' We love them all equally and every member has a special place so please respect every one of them💜 pic.twitter.com/L9azMflNaP — ᴮᴱ Jimin ⁷( I 💜 U ) (@itsjimineangel) December 6, 2020

This is Disrespectful

WTF IS THIS @MnetMAMA ?? How many times We have to tell you BTS IS 7 😡 this is direspectful 😭 Please fix this 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ynp2huLP4O — LoveBTS (@thalia_angela08) December 6, 2020

Take the Effort

When bighit do so much effort to put all 7 together Why tf you can't insert 1 picture ob that banner Bts is 7 (don't do this to seokjin) pic.twitter.com/ioyI0IKifL — emi🤍emi｡◕‿◕｡ (@KHitakshi) December 6, 2020

BTS is 7!

there was still so much space left for him idek why they had to cut him out just for getting idk what attention?? bitch bts is 7 ! pic.twitter.com/el24N7rBsx — ady⁷ !? ❈ (@sopepdf) December 6, 2020

Clearly, fans are too emotional seeing the 'Life Goes On' performance to include Yoongi who could not be present at the event. That just reiterates no matter what, they are a 7-member group. So BTS Army ensured they brought it to the notice of the Mnet Asian Music Awards that they are 7.

