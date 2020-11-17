South Korean boy band BTS has a great fan following across the globe. The BTS fans have now added another record to the band's newly released song 'Dynamite.' The latest single by BTS has crossed over 600 million views on YouTube and the BTS Army could not be any happier. The music video was released in August and became an instant favourite among the audience. In People's Choice Awards, BTS nabbed Group, Song, and Music Video of 2020 with Dynamite, and Album with Map Of The Soul: 7. And their virtual acceptance speech too went viral as fans poured in congratulations for the boy band on social media.

BTS introduced the phrase 'I Purple You' and when they completed four years recently. As per the Hollywood report, BTS' latest single 'Dynamite' has surpassed even BLACKPINK's record to become the fastest Korean group to hit the 600 million mark. Other than Dynamite, 8 other tracks have reached 600 million views. The disco-pop song has garnered three World Records too, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. The track even aimed for a Grammy's win this time.

Here's The Song Video of BTS Dynamite:

At the early start of the month, kids song Baby Shark became the most-watched YouTube video crossing 7 million views. Dynamite song is full of zest and positive vibes and has become an favourite of all K-POP genre fans. This song made BTS the first boy band from their country to top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It maintained the top spot for seven weeks. BTS made quarter-million first-week sales, and the biggest 24-hour YouTube debut of all time. The latest honour comes amid the highly-anticipated album BE.

