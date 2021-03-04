The Hindi version of Haathi Mere Saathi is out! The film is directed by National Award-winning director, Prabu Solomon, who is an expert on films around wildlife. This endearing tale between a man and the elephants is a story inspired by multiple events. A unique concept which is unexplored in Indian cinema before. It traces the narrative of the protagonist (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem.

The trailer of Aranya and Kaadan has left the viewers spellbound with its scale and the performances. It gives a glimpse of the intriguing narrative that awaits us on 26th March. Post the massive success of the magnum opus 'Baahubali' franchise, and 'The Ghazi Attack', this will be a hat-trick for Rana in a trilingual. No doubt, it has left the fans all excited for the film to hit the silver screens. Pulkit Samrat Shares His Sucess Mantra Be Up and Working While The Rest Are Sleeping!

The makers have revealed the much anticipated Tamil and Telugu trailers of the trilingual film titled, Kaadan and Aranya in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively, in the presence of Rana Daggubati, Prabu Solomon, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. And now, the team has released the trailer of its Hindi version, titled 'Haathi Mere Saathi' over a virtual press conference.

Pulkit Samrat took to his instagram and shared a picture of him with Unni, the elephant and shared a heartfelt note that caught his fans attention. He wrote, "For me, this ain’t just a title of my movie anymore. It stands true to the time I shared with this gentle beast. Meet Unni the elephant; playful, gentle, understanding and more human than any human I know. I feel blessed to spend a year and a half in the forest with this beautiful soul. We shared our meals quite often. Really..!! I used to have red rice with sambhar while I fed him huge red rice balls mixed with jaggery. I remember once I was having an apple and I offered him one. He smelled it and to my shock threw it away! I offered him another apple. He did the same. Then my director @prabusolomonofficial sir came to me and explained me that the fruits that we eat are usually adulterated with chemicals and wax is applied on them to give them the expensive shine. Animals are very smart at noticing when nature’s products have been tampered with. He took another apple, cleaned it up, wiped off all the wax and offered it to Unni. This time the mighty elephant took the apple and enjoyed it. Made me realise how much we humans tamper with the nature and it’s beauty. This planet ain’t ours alone. It’s to share with all life forms. We can be highly educated but the wild ones know better about how to respect Mother Earth and it’s offerings. I wish, we understand this before it’s too late and our blunders cost us our beautiful planet and the life on it. Let’s work with the nature, rather than against it.

Rana will be seen as the protagonist in a completely different avatar, in all three versions along with Pulkit Samrat in Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), and Vishnu Vishal in Kaadan (Tamil) and Aranya (Telugu). The film also stars talented actresses - Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).