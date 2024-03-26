Timothée Chalamet, known for his roles in Interstellar, Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Wonka among others, is now set to feature in a biographical musical drama based on the life of the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The biopic, titled A Complete Unknown and helmed by James Mangold, will feature the award-winning actor portraying the role of a 19-year-old Bob Dylan, who arrives in New York with two dollars in his pocket and becomes a worldwide sensation within three years. A new picture of Timothée from the film set, showcasing his transformation as the young legend, will leave fans astonished. A Complete Unknown: Timothee Chalamet to Sing His Own Songs in James Mangold-Directed Bob Dylan Biopic.

The new picture of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan features him in a brown overlay paired with a black shirt, black sunglasses, and sporting a loose wavy hairdo. Before this picture, there were other pictures of him from the sets that showcased the actor sporting a retro look. He was seen holding an old guitar case in his hand as he walked the city streets, carrying a large yellow backpack. He wore a brown shirt and jeans, complemented by a weathered green jacket, an orange scarf and a small hat. Check out the photos below: A Complete Unknown: Video of Timothée Chalamet's Shoot for Bob Dylan Biopic Goes Viral - WATCH.

New Pic Of Timothée Chalamet As Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet on the set of Bob Dylan biopic. pic.twitter.com/YA76Vb07Pa — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 25, 2024

From The Sets Of A Complete Unknown

Result of the first day of filming 'A complete unknown' the filming has just begun, and I already want to see the result. I'm looking forward to watching Bob Dylan performed by #TimothéeChalamet. pic.twitter.com/gakvrNsp4n — Dariasp (@Dariasp2) March 18, 2024

Other stars set to appear in the upcoming biopic include Elle Fanning, Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. A Complete Unknown is based on the true-life story of the legendary American singer-songwriter's rise to global fame against all odds. So, what is your take on Timothée Chalamet’s look as Bob Dylan? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).