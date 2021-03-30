Actress-filmmaker Amy Schumer has shared that her father is in hospital. The 39-year-old took to Instagram and posted a selfie alongside her father on the hospital bed as she shared the news. "I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up," she captioned the selfie on Tuesday (India time). Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Give Their New Born Son Gene His First Bath.

Recently the actress got vaccinated for Covid-19. "I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here and during your 15 minutes, but I'm sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate," she said in a video she posted. In the video, Amy can be seen at the hospital wearing a sparkly mini dress. Amy Schumer Recalls a Funny Incident of Threatening Her Gym Trainer over Intense Workout Sessions.

She later went on to thank the health workers. "I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me. I'm awesome. I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It's nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too," she wrote on Instagram.

