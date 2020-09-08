For the ones who don't know, Avicii, as his Wikipedia page reads was a known Swedish DJ, remixer, record producer, musician, and songwriter who specialized in audio programming, remixing, and record producing. He started his music career at a very young age of 16 and managed to bag his first record deal soon after. His career eventually took off in 2011 and soon he was the face you saw in Ralph Lauren ads. He started charging at least $250,000 per gig and his love for a lavish lifestyle followed soon after. Avicii Museum at Stockholm to Open in 2021 as a Tribute to the Late DJ.

Avicii was phenomenal at his work. He left us too soon but his beautiful compositions and brilliant work will be treasured in our hearts forever. Today on the artist's 31st birth anniversary, we decide to take a look at some of his great works from the past. Keep scrolling. DJ Avicii's New Album 'Tim' Releases Posthumously.

Hey Brother

Levels

Wake Me Up

I Could Be the One feat. Nicky Romero

My Feelings For You feat. Sebastian Drums

Avicii was a big obsession towards the beginning of 2014. He was also the third-highest-paid DJ in the world and was known for collaborating with Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Zac Brown and Coldplay. He was a sought-after name and was a mania, an obsession, in fact, waiting to rule your hearts. His tragic demise was a major blow to his fans and everyone else who knew him personally. Though he isn't with us anymore, his legacy will live on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).