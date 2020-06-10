Avicii Museum at Stockholm to Open in 2021 as a Tribute to the Late DJ

Avicii (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A new museum called the "Avicii Experience" is coming up in Stockholm, in the memory of late DJ Avicii, who has given hit tracks including "Wake me up" and "Levels." The museum will open as a part of a new digital culture centre in 2021.

"Avicii Experience" will give a dive into the late musician's life with the help of unpublished music, photographs and memorabilia from his life and career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28, when he was found dead in Muscat, Oman in April 2018.