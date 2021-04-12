The full list of winners from BAFTA 2021 is finally out. This year, due to the pandemic, the award scenario was different than the usual, but still, it was a night to remember. Many prominent stars made their presence felt with in-person as well as virtual attendance. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Phoebe Dynevor, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal were among the many who attended the event in style. The award ceremony was held at Royal Albert Hall in London. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Yet Another Brilliant Red Carpet Appearance in Her Black Ronald van der Kemp Design.

Earlier on April 10, as far as the technical awards were concerned, it was Tenet and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which won major honours. And talking about the main awards that were announced on April 11 where films like Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Father shined and how. Here, check out the complete list of winners below. BAFTA Awards 2021 Winners List: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet, Sound of Metal Win Big on Opening Night!

Best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman WINNER

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) WINNER

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)

Best actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best supporting actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari WINNER

Best supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best film not in the English language

Another Round WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher WINNER

The Social Dilemma

Best animated film

Onward

Soul WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland WINNER

Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best original screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman WINNER

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best adapted screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father WINNER

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best original score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul WINNER

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland WINNER

Best editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

India's Netflix film, The White Tiger, was nominated for two categories at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) namely best actor and best adapted screenplay. However, the movie did not win in any categories. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).