The full list of winners from BAFTA 2021 is finally out. This year, due to the pandemic, the award scenario was different than the usual, but still, it was a night to remember. Many prominent stars made their presence felt with in-person as well as virtual attendance. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Phoebe Dynevor, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal were among the many who attended the event in style. The award ceremony was held at Royal Albert Hall in London. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Yet Another Brilliant Red Carpet Appearance in Her Black Ronald van der Kemp Design.
Earlier on April 10, as far as the technical awards were concerned, it was Tenet and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which won major honours. And talking about the main awards that were announced on April 11 where films like Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, The Father shined and how. Here, check out the complete list of winners below. BAFTA Awards 2021 Winners List: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet, Sound of Metal Win Big on Opening Night!
Best film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland WINNER
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman WINNER
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director) WINNER
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)
Best actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best supporting actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari WINNER
Best supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best film not in the English language
Another Round WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher WINNER
The Social Dilemma
Best animated film
Onward
Soul WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best original screenplay
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman WINNER
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best adapted screenplay
Moira Buffini, The Dig
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father WINNER
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best original score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul WINNER
Best cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland WINNER
Best editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
India's Netflix film, The White Tiger, was nominated for two categories at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) namely best actor and best adapted screenplay. However, the movie did not win in any categories. Stay tuned!
