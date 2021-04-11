Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything looks different this year and the same is with the award functions in showbiz. However, the show must go on and so the 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards, popularly called BAFTA or Bafta, also went digital straight from London’s Royal Albert Hall. For the unaware, this award ceremony felicitates the best ones in the cinema. Speaking of the same, this time, the show is held over two nights on April 10 and 11. BAFTA 2021: The British Academy Releases The Nominations For Rising Star Award A Week Before Unveiling The Full List, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bukky Bakray Nominated.

And finally, eight winners from the opening night of the award show that was held on April 10 are out. Sound of Metal, Tenet, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are some of the films that are until now favourite at the BAFTAs and have grabbed maximum trophies. FYI, winners in the rest of the categories will be revealed on April 11. BAFTA 2021: Amul Cheers For The Nomination Of Adarsh Gourav In The Best Actor Category For The White Tiger (View Pic).

See the full list of winners from the opening night ceremony below:

Sound

Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER

Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

British Short Animation

The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER

The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

The Present, Farah Nabulsi - WINNER

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy

Production Design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER

The Dig, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth - WINNER

Ammonite, Michael O'connor

The Dig, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Casting

Rocks, Lucy Pardee - WINNER

Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Minari, Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Meanwhile, Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, has also been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger. And it will be definitely exciting to see will he win it or not. Having said that, the winners from the main categories are yet to be announced. Stay tuned!

