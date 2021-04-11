Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything looks different this year and the same is with the award functions in showbiz. However, the show must go on and so the 74th edition of British Academy Film Awards, popularly called BAFTA or Bafta, also went digital straight from London’s Royal Albert Hall. For the unaware, this award ceremony felicitates the best ones in the cinema. Speaking of the same, this time, the show is held over two nights on April 10 and 11. BAFTA 2021: The British Academy Releases The Nominations For Rising Star Award A Week Before Unveiling The Full List, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bukky Bakray Nominated.
And finally, eight winners from the opening night of the award show that was held on April 10 are out. Sound of Metal, Tenet, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom are some of the films that are until now favourite at the BAFTAs and have grabbed maximum trophies. FYI, winners in the rest of the categories will be revealed on April 11.
See the full list of winners from the opening night ceremony below:
Sound
Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc - WINNER
Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special Visual Effects
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley - WINNER
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
British Short Animation
The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf - WINNER
The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
The Present, Farah Nabulsi - WINNER
Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman
Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy
Production Design
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - WINNER
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Makeup & Hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal - WINNER
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth - WINNER
Ammonite, Michael O'connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Casting
Rocks, Lucy Pardee - WINNER
Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Minari, Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Meanwhile, Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, has also been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger. And it will be definitely exciting to see will he win it or not. Having said that, the winners from the main categories are yet to be announced. Stay tuned!
