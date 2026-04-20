Twelve universities across the United Kingdom, including some of its most prominent institutions, paid a private intelligence firm to monitor student activism and protest movements, according to a joint investigation by Al Jazeera English and Liberty Investigates. The report states that at least 4,40,000 Pound (USD 594,000) has been spent since 2022 on services linked to tracking campus demonstrations, including pro-Palestine protests.

The consultancy at the centre of the investigation, Horus Security Consultancy Limited, was contracted to analyse publicly available information such as social media activity and provide regular security briefings to universities. The findings have raised questions about how institutions balance campus safety with student privacy and freedom of expression. UK Social Media Crackdown: PM Keir Starmer Tightens Online Safety Act To Include AI Chatbots, Aims To Protect Children.

Monitoring of Student Activism

According to the report, the firm compiled intelligence using open-source data and produced updates on protest activity and perceived risks. Internal documents reviewed during the investigation allegedly referenced individual activists and academics.

Among those mentioned were a Palestinian academic invited to speak at Manchester Metropolitan University and a pro-Palestinian PhD student at the London School of Economics. The inclusion of such individuals in monitoring reports has prompted concerns about potential profiling. UK Unemployment Rate Reaches 5-Year High As Youth Joblessness Surges.

The investigation also claims that the University of Bristol shared information about specific protest groups it wanted tracked, including pro-Palestinian and animal rights organisations, and received frequent updates on campus developments.

Universities Named in Report

Institutions identified in the investigation include University of Oxford, Imperial College London, University College London, and King’s College London, as well as University of Sheffield, University of Leicester, University of Nottingham and Cardiff Metropolitan University. The report says several of these universities did not respond to requests for comment.

Some institutions have rejected suggestions that they were surveilling students. Imperial College London said its engagement with the consultancy is limited to identifying potential risks based on publicly available information and does not involve monitoring individuals.

Similarly, University of Sheffield said it uses external “horizon scanning” to anticipate large-scale protests and ensure campus safety. The university stated that it does not share student data with third parties or discourage lawful protest.

Horus Security Consultancy Limited was founded in 2006 by former British Army intelligence officer Jonathan Whiteley. The firm describes its work as specialising in open-source intelligence analysis.

Its parent company director, former Colonel Tim Collins, has previously linked pro-Palestinian protests to potential foreign influence campaigns and advocated stricter action involving foreign nationals participating in demonstrations.

The investigation notes there is no indication that the activities described were illegal. However, the findings have raised broader concerns about transparency, data use, and the boundaries of surveillance in academic environments.

The issue comes amid increased campus activism in the UK, particularly around the Israel-Palestine conflict, prompting universities to reassess how they manage security while protecting freedom of expression.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).