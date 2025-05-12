BAFTA TV Awards 2025: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the winners of the 71st BAFTA Television Awards. The BAFTA TV Awards 2025 awards ceremony was held on Sunday, May 11, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London, United Kingdom. Presented by Emmy Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, a first-time host at the BAFTA TV Awards, the event celebrated the best talent in the TV industry in the UK. Among the major winners was the BBC TV series Mr Loverman, with Lennie James winning Best Leading Actor for it and Ariyon Bakare taking home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for the same show. While Marisa Abela won Best Leading Actress for BBC show Industry, Netflix show Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning was awarded the Best Supporting Actress. The BBC’s Blue Lights won the coveted Best Drama Series BAFTA TV Award for 2025. The ITV show Mr Bates Vs the Post Office, available on Prime Video, was adjudged the Best Limited Drama winner at the BAFTAs. Disney+ show Shōgun won the Best International Series award. On April 27, the 26th Annual British Academy Television Craft Awards 2025 were also announced in London. Here’s the list of winners of both the awards. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.

BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Complete Winners List

(Winners marked in bold):

Drama Series

Blue Lights (BBC)

Sherwood (BBC)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (BBC).

'Blue Lights' Wins BAFTA for Drama Series

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

Shōgun (Disney+)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix).

Limited Drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys And Fairies (BBC One)

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office (ITV)

One Day (Netflix).

Leading Actress

Anna Maxwell Martin - Until I Kill You (ITV)

Billie Piper - Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela - Industry (BBC)

Monia Dolan - Mr Bates Vs the Post Office (ITV)

Sharon D Clarke - Mr Loverman (BBC).

Marisa Abela Receives BAFTA TV Award for Leading Actress for 'Industry' - Watch Video:

Marisa Abela wins the BAFTA for Leading Actress for Industry at the #BAFTATVAwards 💜 pic.twitter.com/9y2v0FQd3W — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 11, 2025

Leading Actor

David Tennant - Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James - Mr Loverman (BBC)

Martin Freeman - The Responder (BBC)

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones - Mr Bates Vs the Post Office (ITV).

Supporting Actress

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson - Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake - Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan - Sherwood (BBC One)

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer (Netflix).

Sue Johnston - Truelove (Channel 4).

Supporting Actor

Ariyon Bakare - Mr Loverman (BBC)

Christopher Chung - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis - Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (BBC)

Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III - Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker - The Gathering (Channel 4).

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn - Everyone Else Burns (Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope - The Franchise (Sky)

Nicola Coughlan - Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones - Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC)

Sophie Willan - Alma’s Not Normal (BBC).

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Bilal Hasna - Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer - Mr Big Stuff (Sky)

Dylan Thomas-Smith - G’wed (ITV)

Nabhaan Rizwan - Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell - Changing Ends (ITV)

Phil Dunning - Smoggie Queens (BBC).

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors (BBC)

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show (BBC)

Joe Lycett - Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett - Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky Max)

Stacey Solomon - Sort Your Life Out (BBC).

Entertainment

The 1% Club -Dean Nabarro, Andy Auerbach, Richard van’t Riet, Clare Barton, Hennie Clough (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show Production Team (BBC)

Taskmaster - Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor, Alex Horne, Jon Thoday (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? - Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman, Charlotte Bracey-Curant (BBC).

Factual Entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s - Liesel Evans, Jonathan Smith, Hugo MacGregor, Vikki Miller, Charlotte Permutt, Matthew Hill (Disney+)

Race Across the World Production Team (BBC)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour - Rob Rinder, Rylan Clark, Lana Salah, Simon Draper, Gwyn Jones, Joseph Fell (BBC)

Sort Your Life Out Production Team (BBC).

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure Team (BBC)

Loose Women Production Team (ITV)

Morning Live Production Team (BBC)

Richard Osman’s House of Games Team (BBC).

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal (BBC)

Brassic (Sky Max)

G’Wed (ITV1)

Ludwig (BBC).

Reality

Dragons’ Den Production Team (BBC)

The Jury: Murder Trial Production Team (Channel 4)

Love Is Blind U.K. Production Team (Netflix)

The Traitors Production Team (BBC One).

News Coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special Production Team (BBC)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya — The Fall of Assad Production Team (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign Production Team (Channel 4).

Current Affairs

Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) - (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (Exposure) - (ITV)

State of Rage - (Channel 4)

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (Exposure) – (ITV).

Single Documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy in The Woods (BBC)

Undercover: Exposing the Far Right (Channel 4).

Soap

Casualty Production Team - (BBC)

Coronation Street Production Team - (ITV)

Eastenders Production Team – (BBC).

Live Event Coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen Production Team - (BBC)

Glastonbury 2024 Production Team - (BBC)

Last Night of the Proms Production Team – (BBC).

Factual Series

American Nightmare Team (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour Team (BBC)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff Team (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper Team (Channel 4).

Specialist Factual

Atomic People Team (BBC)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story Team (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult Team (ITV)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain Team (Channel 4).

Short Form

Brown Brit Team (Channel 4)

Peaked Team (Channel 4)

Quiet Life Team (BBC)

Spud (BBC).

Sports Coverage

Euro 2024 Production Team - (BBC)

Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team - (BBC)

Wimbledon 2024 Production Team - (BBC).

Children’s: Non-Scripted

Boosnoo! Production Team (Sky Kids)

Disability and Me (FYI Investigates) - (Sky Kids)

Operation Ouch! Production Team - (CBBC)

Reu & Harper’s Wonder World - (Channel 5).

Children’s: Scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe Production Team (BBC / CBeebies)

Horrible Histories Production Team (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! Team (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff Team (Channel 5).

Memorable Moment

Bridgerton: The carriage scene, where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope (Netflix).

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale: Smithy’s wedding, when Mick stands up (BBC).

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office: Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline (ITV).

Rivals: Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis (Disney+).

Strictly Come Dancing: Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (BBC).

The Traitors: “Paul isn’t my son … but Ross is!” (BBC).

BAFTA Special Award

ITV

BAFTA Fellowship

Kirsty Wark

Additionally, the 26th Annual British Academy Television Craft Awards 2025 winners were announced at a ceremony on April 27 this year at The Brewery in London. Here’s the list of winners.

BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2025 Winners List

Children’s Craft Team

The Velveteen Rabbit Team (Apple TV+)

Costume Design

Suzanne Cave for Eric - Sister, Little Chick (Netflix)

Director: Factual

Charlie Hamilton James for Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Director: Fiction

Molly Manners for One Day (Netflix)

Director: Multi-Camera

Janet Fraser Crook for Glastonbury 2024 (BBC)

Editing: Factual

Sarah Keeling for Life and Death in Gaza (Storyville) - (BBC)

Editing: Fiction

Robert Frost for Slow Horses (Episode 1) - (Apple TV+)

Emerging Talent: Factual

Jaber Badwan, Director of Photography - Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (Channel 4)

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Lucia Keskin, Writer for Things You Should Have Done (BBC)

Entertainment Craft Team

Andy Devonshire, Rebecca Bowker, James Dillon, Dru Masters for Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Make Up & Hair Design

Jill Sweeney, Abi Brotherton, Natalie Allan, Tiffany Pierre, Franziska Roesslhuber, Martine Watkins for Rivals (Disney+)

Original Music: Factual

Noor Khaleghi for Rage Against the Regime: Iran (BBC)

Original Music: Fiction

Tim Phillips and PJ Harvey for Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Photography: Factual

Marcel Mettelsiefen for State of Rage (Channel 4)

Photography and Lighting: Fiction

Christopher Ross for Shōgun (Disney+)

Production Design

Dominic Hyman for Rivals (Disney+)

Scripted Casting

Isabella Odoffin for Supacell (Netflix)

Sound: Factual

Brian Moseley, Angela Groves, Paul Fisher, Chris Watson, Ioannis Spanos for Secret World of Sound With David Attenborough (Sky Nature)

Sound: Fiction

Andrew Sissons, Martin Jensen, Joe Beal, Alex Ellerington, Duncan Price, Abbie Shaw for Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Special, Visual and Graphic Effects

Jason Smith, Richard Bain, Ryan Conder, Chris Rodgers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Titles and Graphic Identity

Peter Anderson Studio for Sweetpea (Sky Atlantic)

Writer: Comedy

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton for Inside No. 9 (BBC)

Writer: Drama

Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer (Netflix).

Congratulations to the winners of the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 and the BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2025.

