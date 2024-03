BAFTA TV Awards 2024 now take the spotlight as the film awards season concludes, with the Oscars and BAFTA ceremonies wrapped up, marking a transition to celebrating the best of British television. As anticipation mounts, the unveiling of this year's nominations has sparked fervent discussions among industry insiders and audiences alike. BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Ben Whishaw Bags Best Lead Actor Award For British Comedy-Drama Miniseries.

Leading the charge is The Crown with an impressive eight nominations, closely followed by Black Mirror, which earned seven nods for its gripping episode Demon 79, alongside other formidable contenders like Happy Valley, Slow Horses, and The Sixth Commandment, each boasting six nominations. Notably, a significant portion of the nominees in the performance categories, totalling 44, mark their debut BAFTA Television Awards recognition, including celebrated names such as David Tennant for his role in Good Omens, Hannah Waddingham from the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal in The Crown, and Bella Ramsey for her captivating performance in The Last of Us.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2024 has unveiled its nominations in all categories. Here are the nominees: