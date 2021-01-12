Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in an upcoming film directed by Aaron Sorkin. If the deal is sealed, Kidman and Bardem will be seen as television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the creatives and stars behind series "I Love Lucy", reports hollywoodreporter.com. Titled "Being The Ricardos", the film will take place during a production week on the set of "I Love Lucy". The couple will face challenges that could end their careers and their marriage. Ben Affleck to Direct Disney’s Keeper Of The Lost Cities Adaptation

Sorkin wrote the film, which is being backed by Amazon Studios. It is not clear when the production will start as the Covid-19 pandemic has shut down most projects filming in the US. On the work front, Kidman was most recently seen in drama series "The Undoing" alongside Hugh Grant. She also featured in Ryan Murphy's musical "The Prom". She will soon be seen in "Nine Little Strangers" and "The Northman."

Bardem will star in Deni Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune" and was most recently seen in "The Roads Not Taken". He will also play King Triton in a live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid".

