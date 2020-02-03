Birds Of Prey Movie: Review, Story, Cast, Trailer, Budget, Box Office Prediction of Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor Starrer

Birds Of Prey Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cathy Yan directed Birds Of Prey releases in India on February 7 and DC fans are eagerly waiting to see Suicide Squad's anti-hero Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) back on the big screen. It is DCEU's 8th film after a blockbuster Joker which recently got Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor Award for the leading role in BAFTA Awards 2020. Recently, the producers confirmed that Birds Of Prey is a stand-alone film and not a continuation of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The film is only the second DCEU film after Joker to be rated R. Margot Robbie was last seen as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and with the upcoming film, fans are waiting to see her reprise the role of a badass super-villain Harley Quinn. Birds Of Prey: Ewan McGregor Is Elated to Play the Antagonist Roman Sionis AKA Black Mask in Margot Robbie Starrer.

The trailer of Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor movie recieved raving response from the viewer and this is undoubtedly one of the anticipated superhero films of the year following Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984. Just before you plan to watch this DC film in the cinema hall near you, Here is everything you need to know about Margot Robbie's Birds Of Prey. Birds of Prey First Reactions Out! Critics Hail Margot Robbie and Call the Film ‘Criminally Fun Celebration of Sisterhood’.

Story

After the break-up with beau Joker, the film follows Harley Quinn joining forces with Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli, and Renee Montoya to save young girl Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

Cast

The Film Stars Margot Robbie playing the titular role of Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. It has Ewan McGregor playing the antagonist Roman Sionis (Black Mask). The film also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ali Wong in major roles.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of DC's Birds Of Prey

Budget

Made on an estimated budget of $97.1 million, Margot Robbie film might just cross the half-billion mark at the worldwide box-office. The film would earn well in USA and China especially and might play cold in the Indian circuit. The film needs to cross the $200 million globally to be an average hit.

Box Office Prediction

The opening numbers of Birds Of Prey will be around Rs 2-3 crores in India. It might well cross the Rs 20 crores lifetime collection here.

Movie Review

The reviews of Margot Robbie's Birds Of Prey are not out yet. Latestly will update you with DC Film's movie review soon. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on the film.