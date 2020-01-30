Birds of Prey First Reactions Out! Critics Hail Margot Robbie and Call the Film 'Criminally Fun Celebration of Sisterhood'

DC is finally setting itself on the right path. After the brilliant success of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam and finally the amazing Joker that went on to mint billions at the box office, the studio's next big outing is Birds of Prey. A sequel and a spin-off to David Ayer's 2016 release, Suicide Squad, the movie sees Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn uniting with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a girl from the evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City. Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Believes Margot Robbie Is an Extremely Committed Actor, Says ‘In Many People’s Mind, Harley Quinn Is Margot’.

Birds of Prey's premiere was held in London last night and its first reactions have started coming in. Don't worry for they all are so damn positive. Critics are busy hailing Robbie's Harley Quinn while applauding the film's plot with some killer twists. This one's a clear winner for DC after the super success of Joaquin Pheonix starrer and a worthy sequel to its not-so-worthy prequel. While James Gunn is gearing up to direct Suicide Squad 2, here's hoping that the studio has some plans for pushing the sequel of Birds of Prey. Check out the reactions... Birds Of Prey New Trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Her Girl Gang Prepare to Take Down Ewan McGregor's Gotham Baddie With Full Gusto (Watch Video).

If you are a comic book nerd and love DC superheroes in particular then Birds of Prey is just the right choice for y'all. Positive reactions are dropping in for DC's new 'marvel' (pun intended) and if they don't compel you to book your tickets well in advance, then we don't know what will. Birds of Prey hits the screens on February 7, 2020.