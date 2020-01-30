Birds of Prey First Reactions Out! Critics Hail Margot Robbie and Call the Film 'Criminally Fun Celebration of Sisterhood'

DC is finally setting itself on the right path. After the brilliant success of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam and finally the amazing Joker that went on to mint billions at the box office, the studio's next big outing is Birds of Prey. A sequel and a spin-off to David Ayer's 2016 release, Suicide Squad, the movie sees Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn uniting with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a girl from the evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City. Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Believes Margot Robbie Is an Extremely Committed Actor, Says ‘In Many People’s Mind, Harley Quinn Is Margot’.

Birds of Prey's premiere was held in London last night and its first reactions have started coming in. Don't worry for they all are so damn positive. Critics are busy hailing Robbie's Harley Quinn while applauding the film's plot with some killer twists. This one's a clear winner for DC after the super success of Joaquin Pheonix starrer and a worthy sequel to its not-so-worthy prequel. While James Gunn is gearing up to direct Suicide Squad 2, here's hoping that the studio has some plans for pushing the sequel of Birds of Prey. Check out the reactions... Birds Of Prey New Trailer: Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Her Girl Gang Prepare to Take Down Ewan McGregor's Gotham Baddie With Full Gusto (Watch Video).

Criminally Fun Celebration of Sisterhood

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

Another Demand for a Sequel

BIRDS OF PREY: Cathy Yan has created a music infused celebration of female badassery. DC continues to take big risks and push boundaries. The perfect Harley Quinn movie. Margot Robbie crushes it. I loved all these ladies & am looking forward to the sequel/spin-off. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/eRF5FJzahP — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) January 29, 2020

That's a Good Comparison

#BirdsofPrey is the best thing that happened to cinema since Titanic, The Godfather and Taxi Driver. Margot Robbie delivers the performance of the century. The blind lady next to me got her sight back and her deaf kid could hear by the end of the movie. Definitely recommend pic.twitter.com/scI7GpXx9T — Chase (@ChaseStein_) January 29, 2020

Delightfully Devilish

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

It's Special to Witness

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

Here's Looking Forward to its Action Scenes

Really enjoyed #BirdsofPrey! The action reminded me a lot of John Wick. The chemistry amongst the cast was great and I would love to see more #BlackCanary & #Huntress in the future. pic.twitter.com/9ySVvh1yyz — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 29, 2020

Any Comments, Ryan Reynolds?

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

It's a Blast

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

Can we Have John Wick Entering this Universe?

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Three Cheers for Evan McGregor

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

If you are a comic book nerd and love DC superheroes in particular then Birds of Prey is just the right choice for y'all. Positive reactions are dropping in for DC's new 'marvel' (pun intended) and if they don't compel you to book your tickets well in advance, then we don't know what will. Birds of Prey hits the screens on February 7, 2020.