Famous People Born on March 31: March 31 is marked by the birthdays of several notable personalities across politics, sports, fashion, and entertainment. Indian political leaders Sheila Dikshit and Meira Kumar are remembered for their significant contributions to governance and public service. In the world of sports, Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy, Australian cricketer Adam Zampa, and South African cricket legend Hashim Amla have made remarkable achievements. Hollywood stars Ewan McGregor, known for his roles in Star Wars and Trainspotting, and Christopher Walken, the Academy Award-winning actor, also celebrate their birthdays on this day. Additionally, Nepali-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung and veteran actress Rhea Perlman add to the list of influential figures born on March 31.

Famous March 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sheila Dikshit (31 March 1938 - 20 July 2019) Meira Kumar Prashant Narayanan Koneru Humpy Prabal Gurung Adam Zampa Hashim Amla Ewan McGregor Christopher Walken Rhea Perlman

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2025 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).