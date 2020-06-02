BlackLivesMatter Protest: Paris Jackson Joins Protesters in Los Angeles in the Wake of George Floyd’s Death

Paris Jackson (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On May 25, an African-American man named George Floyd died in the police custody. A video of George Floyd being pressed on the right side of his neck by Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer, with his knee, went viral. In the video recorded by the bystanders, Floyd was heard saying, “I Can’t Breathe”. Following the death of Floyd, there have been protests happening in various cities across US. From commoners to celebs, many were seen participating in the #BlackLivesMatter movement and one among them was late Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson. Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, Michael B Jordan and Other Celebs Who Joined Protests Over the Death Of George Floyd in US.

Paris Jackson was once again spotted attending a peaceful march on June 1 that happened in West Hollywood in California. Paris, an actress and activist, was seen holding a placard that read, “Damn the man. Power to the people. Peace, Love, Justice.” Following the demise of George Floyd, she had shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned, “i’m heartbroken over yet another innocent life taken for no reason. from what i’ve gathered this was a good man, a man of peace. i am not, however, shocked. which infuriates me. this is a shocking incident, and yet it’s happened so many times and still no change ?? how many more george floyds?” George Floyd Death: Hollywood Celebs Call Out US President Donald Trump For His Twitter Threat To Shoot Minneapolis Protesters.

Paris Jackson Joins Peaceful Protesters In LA

Paris Jackson at another peaceful protest in LA today!#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MINhHd8jpU — ɹǝʞlɐʍuooɯ (@king__mjj) June 2, 2020

There are several other Hollywood celebs who took to the streets and participated in the protests. It includes Ariana Grande, John Cusack, Nick Cannon, Halsey, Porsha Williams, Jeremy Meeks, Michael B Jordan, and many others.