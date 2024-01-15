The Ted Lasso star, Keeley Hazell flaunted her figure in a black lace set with matching cat ears during a lingerie shoot. It comes as she has been soaking up the sun in the Caribbean and posted a snap on Instagram alongside an outdoor bath, reports The Sun. Is Jason Sudeikis Seeing British Model Keeley Hazell After His Split With Olivia Wilde?

She wrote in the caption, “Jamaica me happy n’stuff (sic)”. Ted Lasso follows the story of a football coach, played by Keeley’s ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis. In the series, she plays the wife of a fictional West Ham owner in the Apple TV+ hit.

Keeley Hazell's Instagram Post

As per The Sun, last May she revealed she had co-authored the eighth episode of the third and possibly final series. She excitedly told her Instagram fans, “The latest episode of Ted Lasso is out !!! “Annnnddddd it was written by myself and the fabulous, amazing, wonderful @dylanmarron. #believe”.

