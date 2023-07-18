Dylan Sprouse and his longtime girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin have reportedly tied the knot in Hungary. The secret wedding ceremony apparently took place over the weekend. The nuptials is said to have taken place in a church in Budapest. The couple, who announced in June 2023 that they were engaged since September 2022, are yet to share the news of their wedding. Dylan Sprouse Engaged to Barbara Palvin After Five Years of Dating – Reports.

Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Wedding

