Actress-model Cara Delevingne has revealed the challenges she has faced while coming to terms with her sexuality, especially before coming out. "I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn't know anyone who was gay," she told actress Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of latter's podcast, "Goop", as reported by US Weekly. Cara Delevingne Says ‘Merry Orgasm to You’ to Her Friends, Reveals Gifting Them Sex Toys Since Launching Her Brand of 'Sex Tech'!

"I didn't know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being (with) same-sex (partners), I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, 'Oh, my God, I would never. That's disgusting'," she said. "I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept," she continued. Cara Delevingne Birthday Special: A Fashion Marvel Whose Spunky Wardrobe Never Fails to Grab Eyeballs (View Pics).

The 28-year-old also revealed how the situation was difficult for her to navigate through, especially in her career as a model. "I was so unhappy and I wasn't following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box -- I'm an androgynous person" she explained.

"I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble 'man'. I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that's what we are. To trust in your own instincts," she said.

