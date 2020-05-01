Charlie Cox Reacts to his Daredevil Being a Part of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 and His Answer May Disappoint You

Charlie Cox reacts to being a part of Spider-Man 3 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Tom Holland had earlier hinted about an epic Spider-Man 3 in the making, the reports of Daredevil being a part of it did make us believe him. Yes, there were a couple of reports doing the rounds that Marvel has decided to include Daredevil in Holland's upcoming sequel and that he'd come in the picture as spidey's lawyer. Now, since Mysterio revealed Spider-Man's real identity in the climax of Far From Home, Peter Parker would be in dire need of a lawyer who could bail him out of the situation and who better than Matt Murdock?

There were also stories about Charlie Cox who played Daredevil in the Netflix show would reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. However, if the actor is to believe, he's not aware of any such development and his Daredevil is definitely not making an entry into MCU. "I hadn't heard those rumours, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor," Cox said in his interaction with Comicbook.com.

Having said that, the actor would be thrilled if he ever gets an opportunity to don his red suit once again. "Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," he added.

There are also stories about how Jessica Jones will also join Murdock and Parker in Spider-Man 3. Marvel is keen on introducing Defenders in its MCU and they're thinking of different ways to make it happen. Till we get an official announcement, let's keep our fingers crossed.