American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen opened up more about her decision to leave Twitter. After quitting the micro-blogging website, the model took to Instagram to further explain why she left Twitter, noting that it wasn't because of "the trolls". The 35-year-old star posted a screenshot of her deactivated account to Instagram on Thursday one day after she had officially stepped away from Twitter. Sonam Kapoor Shares Chrissy Teigen’s Post on Social Media Toxicity, Asks ‘Should We All Quit Twitter?’.

"It's true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she captioned the photo. She further explained that she doesn't blame Twitter, or even the people sending her negative messages, for her departure. The model said, "But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter's fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it's not the bullying!

You guys have no idea how much they've reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It's not the platform. It's not the 'bullying.'" Chrissy also confirmed that it's not the "trolls" that pushed her to leave, though she did say it "weighs on you. She said, "And it's not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you." "It's just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren't gonna like me," she further stated, reflecting on her decision to quit the social media platform.

Teigen added, "I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can't read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones." She had announced in a Twitter thread on Wednesday night that she was saying "goodbye" to Twitter after spending more than 10 years on the application.

Teigen said that she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter." "I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said, adding that she has "said f-- up s-- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

"But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity. I'm just a sensitive s--, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she had written. Teigen's account was popular for its mix of jokes about her husband and singer John Legend and their children. Her handle was also famous for the couple's playful banter on the site, funny observations about assorted topics, and fierce retorts for those she disagreed with or who criticised her.

Earlier this week, Teigen hinted at her growing unhappiness of being on Twitter, writing on Monday, "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage. and u say I have no talent. that's something I guess." The 35-year-old model took a hiatus from all social media last fall after she suffered a pregnancy loss, but returned in late October. Since then, she has been back to sharing moments from her life with her husband and their kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore, as well as plenty of cooking videos as she works on completing her third cookbook, reported People magazine.

Before signing off of Twitter, Teigen briefly enjoyed being the only non-Biden-affiliated account followed by the official @POTUS handle (she had previously been blocked by Donald Trump). After the follow on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, Teigen joked, "I should prob never tweet again." A month later, she asked to be unfollowed.

"I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following," she wrote at the time. "In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It's not you it's me!!!!" Her wish was granted, prompting another tweet including several expletives and ending with, "I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!" On the work front, Teigen recently looked into several restaurant venues in Beverly Hills, relaunched her Cravings website and released a home cleaning and self-care line with Kris Jenner.