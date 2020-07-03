Connie Nielsen was born on July 3, 1965 in Frederikshavn, Denmark. This Danish actress’ father was a bus driver and her mother was an insurance clerk, who also acted and wrote musical reviews. Connie was 18 when she headed to Paris and there she started to work as a model and actress. She later studied at the drama school in Rome. For many years Connie lived in Italy before she moved to the US. Confirmed! Warner Bros To Release Justice League Snyder Cut on HBOMax in 2021, Reveals Zack Snyder.

Today, Connie Nielsen celebrates her 55th birthday. On the special occasion let’s take a look at some of her best films that just cannot be missed. From Gladiator to Justice League, here’s looking at some of her brilliant performances that won hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: Gal Gadot Is Back As the Amazonian Superhero and She Brings With Her the Dazzling Magic of the ’80s! (Watch Video).

The Devil’s Advocate – Connie Nielsen’s first major role in an English language film was a supporting role in the 1997 supernatural horror, The Devil’s Advocate, directed by Taylor Hackford. She had played the character Christabella Andreoli.

Gladiator – Ridley Scott’s film Gladiator was showered with praises for its direction, visuals, screenplay, action sequences, and much more. Connie Neilsen appeared as Lucilla, Maximus’s (Russell Crowe) former lover and the older child of Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris).

Wonder Woman – The gorgeous Danish actress had appeared as Hippolyta, the Amazonian Queen of Themyscira and Diana’s (Gal Gadot) mother. Her role in Wonder Woman was fierce and audience were mighty impressed.

Justice League – Connie Nielsen appeared in another superhero film, which was a follow-up to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Directed by Zack Snyder, Connie had appeared as Queen Hippolyta.

Connie Nielsen has appeared in many other impressive projects, but these are some of her most popular works. Her upcoming projects include Wonder Woman 1984, Nobody and Snyder Cut. Here’s wishing the lovely actress a great birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

