COVID-19 Outbreak: Singer Lizzo Reveals She Got Strep Throat at the Worst Time Ever, Now That’s Scary!
Singer Lizzo is battling strep throat amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been wearing a face mask around her loved ones to avoid transmitting the illness. In an Instagram post that she subsequently deleted, Lizzo wrote: "Got strep at the worst time ever. It's nobody's business but I'd prefer y'all not criticize me for wearing a face mask and doing what I was supposed to do to protect the people in my home. Jennifer Garner Is ‘Frustrated’ with Her Parents Who Refuse to Self-Quarantine but Happy with Her Kids Who Are Co-Operating During COVID-19 Lockdown.

"Please check yourself before you become an internet bully because you're bored. Get your facts straight. The world needs less trolls and more compassion," the singer added, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report. Strep throat is a bacterial infection that can cause sore throat and fever, and is transmitted by direct contact with the mucus or sores of someone who is suffering. COVID-19 Crisis: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Charity Gets $3 Million Donation From TikTok For Children Affected by School Closure in the US.

A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been trying to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic by posting meditation videos on Instagram.