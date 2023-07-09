Singer-songwriter Lizzo has poured her famous curves into a lace-up black leather skirt while performing on-stage for masses of adoring fans at a gig in Europe. The 35-year-old singing sensation, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, was at the Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, Portugal while looking and sounding sensational. Showing off her curves, Lizzo paraded her figure in a number of daring outfits, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Lizzo Responds to Fatphobic Comments About Her Weight on Twitter: 'Y’all Speak on Shit Y’all Know NOTHING ABOUT'. Lizzo's Insta Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Check Out Her Full Fit At Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

At the start of the gig she could be seen donning a black leather dress with red panelling and a lace-up detail complete with silver studs and eyelets. The dress was in a ballgown style and had a voluminous silhouette, but looked incredibly alternative and ornate with the colour palette and embellishments. As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the voluminous skirt then appeared to come off in other snaps, with a tight-fitting bodysuit being revealed underneath.