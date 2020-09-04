On Damon's birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life (picture credit - Instagram)

Damon Wayans has had a remarkable career so far. The American stand-up comedian, writer, actor and producer's journey began in the year 1990 when he gave a terrific performance as writer and performer on FOX's sketch comedy show, In Living Color. Not to forget his TV series, Damon. He went on to star in a number of films and TV shows and gradually earned a huge fan following. Wayans is celebrating his 60th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life so far.

Club footed as a child

Wayans was club-footed as a child. For the uninitiated, clubfoot is a general term used to describe a range of unusual positions of the foot (in more than 50 percent of the cases both feet are rotated inward and downward). This attribute was given to his character in My Wife and Kids, and his character on the short-lived cartoon series Waynehead. Beyonce Birthday: 5 Underrated Songs Of Queen Bey That Deserve to Be On Your Playlist! (Watch Videos).

Is a divorcee

View this post on Instagram First day back on Set! #lethalweapon #season2 #dayOne A post shared by damonkwayans (@damonkwayans) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Wayans was married to Lisa Thorner. However, they decided to separate and eventually got divorced in 2000. they have four children together including sons Damon Wayans Jr., Michael Wayans and daughters Cara Mia Wayans, Kyla Wayans.

Friends with Jim Carrey and Michael Jordan

Wayans is quite close to NBA legend, Michael Jordan and his co-star from In Living Color and the great, Jim Carrey. Talk about having some of the best people as very good friends.

Is diabetic

View this post on Instagram Take 585. #lethalweapon #bts #leica #leicacamera A post shared by damonkwayans (@damonkwayans) on Nov 29, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

Wayans was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in January 2013. We wish Damon a very happy birthday. Hope he is keeping it lowkey this year given the current global pandemic.

