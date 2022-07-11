Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg's lead an action entertainer Vampire Hunting Netflix Film Day Shift. In the trailer, we see Foxx as members of an international union of vampire hunters Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. Director JJ Perry and producer Chad Stahelski who are credited with John Wick films are the makers of this film too. Day Shift to premiere on Netflix on August 12. Vampire Hunting is More Than Just a Calling, It’s a Business. Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and … – Latest Tweet by NetflixFilm.

Day Shift Trailer

