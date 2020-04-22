Did Tom Hardy Delete his Instagram Post Hinting About Spider-Man's Cameo in Venom 2?

Spider-Man to have a cameo in Venom 2? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Spider-Man was always expected to mark his appearance in some Venom movie, wasn't he? Obviously after seeing his encounter with the symbiote in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3. While we read reports of how Tom Holland and Tom Hardy may come face-to-face as Spidey and Venom in one of the latter's releases, there are chances that it may happen sooner than later. Recently Hardy took to his Instagram account to tease Spiderman's appearance in his upcoming sequel, Venom 2. And if that wasn't the case and you are accusing us of reading too much between the lines, why did he delete his Insta story minutes later? Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 May See Two Defenders Making their MCU Debut.

The video shared by Hardy showed the symbiote taking a bite out of the webhead. And while the video was deleted within minutes, comic book fans were busy discussing if his upload with intentional or something random? Was Hardy hinting about Spider-Man's upcoming cameo in the Venom sequel or was he simply fooling around with his fans? We don't know but the curiosity has certainly given enough fodder for our minds to cook up different theories in the coming days. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Finds its Title and Villain? Check Out.

Check Out Tom Hardy's Deleted Post

Tom Hardy posted this on IG then quickly deleted it 😳 pic.twitter.com/lVjBFnXtxI — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 22, 2020

Earlier Venom director Ruben Fleischer had hinted about a possibility of collaboration by saying Spider-Man x Venom crossover is “where it’s all going to lead.” Meanwhile, Venom 2 is now officially titled Venom: Let There be Carnage and Sony even announced a delay in its release date. The sequel will now hit the screens on June 25, 2021. Interestingly, Spider-Man 3 is currently slated to release on July 16, 2021 (yup, that's barely after 20 days).