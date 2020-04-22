Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 May See Two Defenders Making their MCU Debut

Two Defenders Likely to enter MCU (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The makers of Spider-Man 3 have planned in some big surprises for Tom Holland's next outing and this includes the addition of new characters. While the climax of the second part revealed Peter Parker's secret identity as the friendly neighbourhood spider-man, its upcoming sequel will see him collaborate with some of his unknown allies. As per a report in We Got This Covered, two Defenders are expected to make their MCU debut in Holland's next superhero release and while we know Daredevil is one, the other name is Jessica Jones. Tom Holland Confirms An 'Absolutely Insane' Spider-Man 3 Starts Shooting This July.

The same report further establishes how Jessica will enter the narrative. After Mysterio reveals Spider-Man's identity, someone will hire Alias Investigations to track him down. However, the detective then begins to solve the mystery and proves how he has been framed. Meanwhile, Matt Murdock aka Daredevil will play Parker's lawyer and his character fits in the scenario very well. While Charlie Cox is expected to return as Daredevil, we wonder if Krysten Ritten will also come on board as Jones once again.

Marvel is planning to introduce Defenders in MCU for the longest of time. They earlier had plans to introduce them in the Infinity War Saga. However, they were unsure if fans would be able to relate to these new characters considering they were always a part of Marvel's web series on Netflix. Well, they eventually found a way to incorporate them in its existing universe and we hope this report doesn't turn out to be a mere rumour. Avengers: Endgame Was this Marvel Character's Last Movie in MCU, May Leave the Universe Very Soon.

After Spider-Man 3, Jessica Jones is also expected to join Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2. Yup, more surprises coming your way.